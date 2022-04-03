ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New liver cancer treatment ‘effective in 90% of patients’

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemosaturation allows doctors to administer much larger doses of drug and it does not enter the bloodstream. A new treatment for liver cancer which isolates the organ and “bathes” it in chemotherapy has been found to be effective in almost 90% of patients. The procedure being pioneered...

www.shropshirestar.com

