Congress probing financial improprieties by Washington Commanders

The ugliness of the Washington Commanders continues and now there are reports a congressional committee is looking into allegations of financial improprieties under Daniel Snyder’s ownership, multiple people familiar told the Washington Post.

Per the report:

The allegations came to light in recent weeks as the House Committee on Oversight and Reform reviewed more than 80,000 pages of documents and interviewed witnesses in its inquiry of the team’s workplace and the NFL’s handling of the matter, said those people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the proceedings are at a sensitive stage. The financial investigation remains behind closed doors and among the highest levels of the 45-person committee. Asked about this new phase, several members of the panel indicated they have heard speculation about it but said it remains at such a sensitive point that they do not know details. Other members were unaware.

A second report, from Front Office Sports, suggests the issue in question revolves around ticket revenue shared with other teams in the NFL.