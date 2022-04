The UNC basketball program is off to the national championship game in Hubert Davis’ first year in charge and earned the trip by beating arch-rival Duke on Saturday in New Orleans. UNC went from a team that lost by 20 to Duke in February to one on the bubble, off the bubble and to the Final Four. Now it is one game from winning it all with a tough Kansas Jayhawks team awaiting them. The Tar Heels traded baskets with Duke for most of the game and even took some leads late. But in the end, it was Caleb Love that came up with the biggest shot of his career, draining a long 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to give the Tar Heels a four-point lead. A few free throws later, the Tar Heels were celebrating knowing they are one game away from achieving their ultimate goal. But they weren’t the only ones celebrating. Take a look at some former and even current players that took to social media to celebrate the big win. JR Reidhttps://twitter.com/JRReid7/status/1510456445980008456Brady Manekhttps://twitter.com/BradyManek/status/1510470449620307974Danny Greenhttps://twitter.com/DGreen_14/status/1510454597898354693George Karlhttps://twitter.com/CoachKarl22/status/1510456795705217024Kenny Williamshttps://twitter.com/KWill_24/status/1510455664841216002Brendan Haywoodhttps://twitter.com/bwood_33/status/1510459518488039427Justin Piercehttps://twitter.com/JustinPierce23/status/1510466556463136770Theo Pinsonhttps://twitter.com/tpinsonn/status/1510458904735531008Deon Thompsonhttps://twitter.com/DeThompson9/status/1510454129268822021Vince Carterhttps://twitter.com/mrvincecarter15/status/1510454076852649986Jawad Williamshttps://twitter.com/WORLDWAD/status/1510453743107465219Joel Berryhttps://twitter.com/JoelBerryII/status/1510453886955499522Brice Johnsonhttps://twitter.com/bjohnson_23/status/151045491674929971511

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO