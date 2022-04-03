Abubakar’s equalizer lifts Rapids to 1-1 tie with RSL

LVIV, Ukraine, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes", as heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes pounded the besieged port of Mariupol. The southern city of Mariupol has been under...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, where he was welcomed back with open arms by a host of Democrats and members of the Biden administration. Obama appeared alongside President Biden and Vice President Harris in a packed East...
Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with a barrage of bullets that killed six people and injured 12 in the city’s downtown Sunday. Gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood packed with bars...
Elon Musk may have put the spotlight on the idea of a Twitter edit button this week, but the idea was already under development at the social media company. Twitter said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, according to Reuters. The news...
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, becoming the latest House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to head for the exits. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
