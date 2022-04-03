ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, IL

Business helps high schoolers find prom dresses

By Bradley Swank
WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With spring in the air, some high schoolers are getting ready for prom. A business in Rossville said they want to make sure everyone can enjoy the night without breaking the bank. The owner of Twisted Sisters in Rossville said she wants to give...

WDIO-TV

Mother-daughter duo provides free prom dresses to teens

Inside one garage in Carlton County, you won't find the usual garage items or even a car. It is the home of 'If the Dress Fits.' Inside, you'll find beautiful dresses waiting on young girls to come and pick out the one that put a sparkle in their eyes. "We've had a lot of teens leave in tears thinking they had no idea they could find a dress this nice and be able to go to prom. That's what makes it all worth wild for us," said Amy Arntson.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WOWK 13 News

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ for prom coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a partnership between Suddenlink and Discovery, Inc., students’ experience picking out a dress can mirror the hit TLC show, “Say Yes to the Dress.” “Say Yes to the Prom” is an event where students can have their prom dress shopping experience on the red carpet. Officials from Suddenlink say the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
