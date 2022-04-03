ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas researchers tackle AI that gave us ‘White Obama’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daniel Marin
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aDyT_0exrXybw00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin are leading the way when it comes to fine-tuning the accuracy of artificial intelligence.

UT’s Machine Learning Lab held a public lecture Friday titled, “AI for Accurate and Fair Imaging.”

Researchers with the lab’s Institute for Foundations of Machine Learning (IFML) have been working to improve the algorithm that in 2020 produced an internet-famous image of former President Barack Obama, dubbed “White Obama.”

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/apple-omits-facebook-ig-from-essentials-in-app-store/

AI that was meant to enhance a pixelated, low-resolution photo of the 44th president instead transformed him into a white man.

“Even though it looked like a good image, a high resolution, realistic image of a person, it had a bias,” said Alex Dimakis, IFML co-director.

Dimakis and his team have been able to improve the technology with good results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC1DP_0exrXybw00
(Image: IFML)

They dug into the initial data used to train the algorithm (made up of mostly white celebrities) but found that wasn’t the issue. The issue was the way the algorithm was built.

“The obsession with getting the right answer, it tends to amplify even a small bias in the data set,” Dimakis told KXAN.

“We saw, for example, a turban in one of the images,” he said, referring to another set of enhanced photos. “[The turban] was constructed like hair.”

MORE: UT Researchers find key to stop invasive crazy ants

“It can be very discriminatory,” said IFML Director Adam Klivans.

Klivans added advancements in this realm of AI could have benefits beyond race and gender; it could also help with medical imaging, giving doctors better images to review.

“If you have an MRI or a CAT scan, and it’s noisy,” he said, “this technology is excellent for that.”

The Machine Learning Lab said it would be posting Friday’s public lecture. You can learn more on the lab’s website and the IFML’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
World Economic Forum

Without universal AI literacy, AI will fail us

But this technology comes with risks that must be mitigated now to prepare for the future. AI literacy will equip current and future AI adopters to deploy and use the technology responsibly and equitably. Much has been said about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how we live,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Ai#The University Of Texas#Ifml Co#Kxan
8 News Now

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker tie the knot at Las Vegas chapel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas Monday morning, according to TMZ. The couple were married at One Love Wedding Chapel near the Arts District shortly after Barker performed at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. According to TMZ, sources connected to the couple […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
MilitaryTimes

Texas Guard’s top general replaced amid border mission troubles

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he has replaced Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris as leader of the Texas Military Department...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?

From the logging roads of the Pacific Northwest to the farm country of the Great Plains and beyond, it's not uncommon for people in rural parts of the U.S. to learn to drive when they're young, sometimes even before they reach their teens. But the news that a 13-year-old was...
ODESSA, TX
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy