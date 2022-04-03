ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

By Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEOYK_0exrXERs00

(NEXSTAR) — Cody Rhodes, one of the founders of WWE’s top competitor All Elite Wrestling, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas defeating former world champion Seth Rollins.  The 36-year-old son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes ignited the crowd of more than 70,000 fans during the first of two nights of WrestleMania action.

Rhodes versus Rollins was a story of which athlete could outdo the other. While beating up his opponent throughout the match, Rollins regularly yelled “welcome back” as if to mock Rhodes. It looked as if Rhodes’ return wouldn’t have a happy ending after Rollins powerbombed him against the barricade separating the ringside area from the crowd and then delivered an inverted superplex from the top rode. However, a resilient Rhodes continued to battle back throughout.

In the end, Rhodes hit three of his signature Cross Rhodes maneuvers and a Dusty Rhodes tribute elbow for the victory. Based on the reaction from the crowd, it’ll be viewed as one of the best matches of the night.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon earlier this week told Rollins that he’d hand pick an opponent for him at the year’s biggest show and the opponent wouldn’t be revealed until moments before the match.  Rollins had been teasing possibilities like John Cena, Bill Goldberg, Scott Steiner, and Rob Van Dam on his Twitter account throughout the week.  Most wrestling insiders predicted Rhodes would be the opponent.

“The American Nightmare” last appeared in WWE back in 2016.  He chose to leave the world’s largest sports entertainment company after expressing frustration over how he was being used creatively.  In the years that followed, Rhodes set out his own path becoming one of America’s most popular independent wrestlers before helping launching rival group AEW with Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.  In AEW, Rhodes both wrestled and served as an Executive Vice President.   He and his wife shocked the wrestling world earlier this year when they announced their departure from the group.

Kaepernick throws during halftime of Michigan’s spring game

As soon as that happened, speculation about a return to WWE began.

From son of Dusty to Stardust

Rhodes began his wrestling career in a WWE developmental territory in 2006.  Roughly a year later, he’d make his debut on WWE’s RAW program and begin wrestling against the sport’s biggest stars.

Rhodes would eventually form a group alongside other wrestlers with famous fathers: Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase.  “Legacy” is where Rhodes experienced the majority of his success in WWE.  Though still young in his career, he appeared set on a path to become one of the company’s top performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAMiU_0exrXERs00
(L-R) Wrestlers Ted DiBiase, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes appear during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the years that followed, he never quite broke through the glass ceiling to become a headlining act.  He won the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions and tried a variety of character changes – eventually transforming into Stardust — a character similar to Goldust, who was played by his half-brother Dustin.

While Rhodes fully engrained himself into the colorful comic book character, it wasn’t the long-term direction he wanted for his career.  Shortly after WrestleMania 32, also held at AT&T Stadium, Rhodes asked to be released from his contract.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Changing the wrestling game

After leaving WWE, Rhodes posted to social media a list of what he hoped to accomplish outside of the company.  In the years that followed, he’d fulfill many of those things — wrestling for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and numerous other promotions.

He eventually hosted his own pay per view wrestling show with The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, in 2018.  “All In” was the largest independent professional wrestling show produced over the last two decades selling more than 10,000 tickets at the Sears Centre right outside Chicago.

The success of the show sparked the launch of All Elite Wrestling months later under Khan.  Rhodes was a top executive as well as one of the featured performers.  The new wrestling promotion found immediate success and eventually signed a television deal with WarnerMedia bringing primetime professional wrestling back to TBS and TNT.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes was the company’s inaugural TNT champion in the ring and led many community-based initiatives outside of it.  He was also featured on the reality show “Rhodes to the Top” and competition series “Go-Big Show.”

Over the last year, Rhodes’ appearances in AEW were less consistent and rumors floated around about a power struggle behind the scenes.  He had been silent about his future following his February 2022 departure from the company.

Gallery: Cody Rhodes through the years

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWxMS_0exrXERs00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Matt Jackson, Dr. Britt Baker, “Hangman” Adam Page, Tony Khan, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes of TNT’s All Elite Wrestlingattends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IwW7_0exrXERs00
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Kia Stevens aka Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Nyla Rose, and Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy speak onstage at the “All Elite Wrestling” panel during the TBS + TNT Summer TCA 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. 637825 (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TNT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCezl_0exrXERs00
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes of “All Elite Wrestling” speak during the TNT & TBS segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtZnk_0exrXERs00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho face off at the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vzqba_0exrXERs00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan of TNT’s All Elite Wrestling attend the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5t4p_0exrXERs00
    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 08: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMA69_0exrXERs00
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes of TNT’s All Elite Wrestling attend the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Filipino-American artists nominated for multiple Grammys

Other WrestleMania notes

  • YouTube superstar Logan Paul earned a WrestleMania win after his tag team partner The Miz pinned Rey Mysterio to defeat Rey and his son Dominik.  After the victory, The Miz turned on Paul hitting the Skull-Crushing Finale and leaving him laying.
  • Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship defeating champ Becky Lynch.
  • WrestleMania is headlined by Sunday night’s showdown pitting WWE champion Brock Lesnar against Universal champion Roman Reigns in a “winner take all” match.
  • On Friday night, wrestling legend The Undertaker was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania weekend.  The ceremony took place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
  • This year’s WrestleMania takes place both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8pm ET. It’s available exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRON4 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Says He And His Son Brock Are In Limbo Following Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Arn Anderson spoke on an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of Ask Arn Anything about his current status with AEW given the news that Cody Rhodes has left the company. Cody Rhodes made his WWE return in an unannounced match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. Arn Anderson revealed what he and his son Brock do on a weekly basis with AEW and why Cody’s departure has left them in limbo.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
KRON4 News

Video shows building partially collapses in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted. The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch. Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department arrested a man who had numerous burglary tools associated with catalytic converter thefts on Sunday night, it announced in a post on its Facebook page. Officers encountered the suspect on a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation around 10:40 p.m. on Southampton Road by the freeway […]
BENICIA, CA
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Reveals His One Request to WWE on Stardust, Discusses His AEW Exit

– Speaking to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport’s WrestleMania Live Review Show, Cody Rhodes discussed his surprise WWE return that went down last night at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes returned to WWE as a surprise opponent against Seth Rollins for Night 1 in a winning effort. Below are some highlights:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Miz
Person
John Cena
Person
Goldust
Person
Rey Mysterio
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Sacramento shooting investigation

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – An arrest has been made in the Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6 people early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department’s twitter account. A news release states that Dandrae Martin, 26, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession, is a “related suspect.” Martin was arrested this […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Cuts Emotional Promo About Father to Kick off Raw (Clips)

Cody Rhodes made his Raw return to kick off tonight’s show, and he cut an emotional promo talking about his father before Seth Rollins came out to greet him. Rhodes, who made his WWE return by beating Rollins at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, started the show by coming to the ring. He got a mic and talked about how his father Dusty was his hero and how his father told him once when he was eight about how he didn’t win the WWE Championship.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Twitter
KRON4 News

Police: Suspect’s brother arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Smiley Martin, 27, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot at the scene of the shooting on K and 10th streets, police said. He has been under the supervision of officers and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Details Vince McMahon Involvement In His Comeback Process

In an interview with The Ringer shortly after his victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes detailed the process that led to his comeback to WWE after six years. Rhodes revealed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Senior VP Bruce Prichard gave him his flowers for his involvement...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
KRON4 News

SFPD: Carjackers stole car at gunpoint in the Sunset

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood on Monday morning, according to police. The carjacking was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Way and Seventh Avenue along the southern edge of Golden Gate Park. A female suspect brandished a firearm […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Dealer sold fentanyl to law enforcement, Feds say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An Oakland man is being prosecuted after selling fentanyl to undercover law enforcement officers, according to a press release. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California stated that Jose Alvarado, 26, sold fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. On four separate occasions, between November and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Taunts Cody Rhodes With Young Bucks Pose In WWE RAW Dark Main Event

As noted earlier, the dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens. The match started with a handshake and a hug, and also included a spot where Ata Johnson, the mother of WWE Legend The Rock, held Owens at ringside while Rhodes delivered chops and a Bionic Elbow.
WWE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy