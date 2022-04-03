ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

North Carolina 81, No. 9 Duke 77

NORTH CAROLINA (29-9) Manek 4-10 3-6 14, Bacot 3-10 5-8 11, Davis 6-13 4-4 18, Love 11-20 3-4 28, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Styles...

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Philadelphia Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, NBA stars react to Jayhawks’ epic comeback vs. Tar Heels for NCAA title

The Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions. It wasn’t an easy road, though, and they had to pull off an incredible second half comeback to take down a feisty North Carolina Tar Heels squad led by first year head coach Hubert Davis. Naturally, the NBA world was tuned in throughout the showdown, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell and more expressing their excitement and disbelief over the frantic finish.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston wins 2022 Wooden Award

Aliyah Boston was announced as the winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award one day after she led South Carolina to its second national title. The 6-foot-5 Boston has been the hallmark of a dominant Gamecocks squad that spent the entire season ranked No. 1 in the polls. She averaged 16.8 points on 54.2% shooting, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while also compiling a streak of 27 consecutive double-doubles -- an SEC record.
