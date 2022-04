DALLAS -- After a 3-1 road trip, the Stars are back in North Texas to open a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the New York Islanders. With four separate one-game homestands in the month of March, this marks the first time the team has enjoyed the comforts of home for consecutive games since Feb. 27-March 2 - a span of two contests. In fact, you have to go back nearly two months for the most recent home stretch of three games or more (Feb. 9-13 - three games).

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO