QC community celebrates McKee’s third Paralympic gold medal

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Junior Ski to Sea Race and Parade are cancelled for a third year in a row but the race is set to return in 2023 under new management. The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the junior events in the past but is handing the baton to Whatcom Events.
There has been a recent outpouring of calls to make sport safer. Athletes are writing testimonials and letters across many sports over allegations of abuse, maltreatment and harm.
The most recent development comes from the gymnastics world where 70 former gymnasts penned a letter to Sport Canada calling for an end to the toxic culture in that sport.
Protecting young athletes from abusive coaches – let's get it right
While gymnastics has been in the news
A local Special Olympics athlete and her coach both accepted distinguished honors during Special Olympics Connecticut’s annual Awards Dinner. New Britain resident Alicia Rostkowski, 39, and Special Olympics’ Mid-State Chapter Head Swimming Coach John “Jay” Dubinsky were honored at the banquet, held March 29 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.
Registration for the upcoming Big Little Hero Race has officially opened. The race will take place on Saturday, April 23 on Northwestern Michigan College’s (NMC) main campus. All races will begin and end near the Health and Science Building on NMC’s campus. Options for the race include the...
PULASKI, NY – Luke Tighe, an eleventh grade student at Pulaski Academy and Central School, took first place honors in all three snowshoe racing events that he entered for the winter 2022 WFRA racing season. Going head to head with older, more experienced athletes, Tighe showed the way and...
Midland's Mel Hoenicke received the annual Tim "Timmy" Lamparski Spirit of Bowling Award on Monday evening at Northern Lanes. The award was created by a coalition of bowlers who compete in men's leagues at Northern and is meant to honor an individual who embodies the camaraderie and joy of the sport.
Harrisburg native Zach Sherman had quite a surprise when he went out for some snowboarding runs at Woodward Park City Resort in Utah. Sherman, who is a triple amputee, was presented with a grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation by none other than Shaun White, five-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist.
West Richland, WA — Racers returned to the Tri-City Raceway this weekend for just the second time since the track reopened following a nearly 20-year shutdown. It was Apple Cup weekend, a race normally held at the Yakima Speedway made its way east this year, and according to one of the project managers, it was a huge success.
