ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

QC community celebrates McKee’s third Paralympic gold medal

KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the snow and rain wind down, we'll see partial clearing...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Junior Ski to Sea Race cancelled for third year in a row

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Junior Ski to Sea Race and Parade are cancelled for a third year in a row but the race is set to return in 2023 under new management. The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the junior events in the past but is handing the baton to Whatcom Events.
BELLINGHAM, WA
TheConversationCanada

As a former elite gymnast, I know sport needs a cultural shift to ensure athlete safety

There has been a recent outpouring of calls to make sport safer. Athletes are writing testimonials and letters across many sports over allegations of abuse, maltreatment and harm. The most recent development comes from the gymnastics world where 70 former gymnasts penned a letter to Sport Canada calling for an end to the toxic culture in that sport. Read more: Protecting young athletes from abusive coaches – let's get it right While gymnastics has been in the news...
GYMNASTICS
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident receives Spirit of Life Award during Special Olympics Connecticut awards dinner

A local Special Olympics athlete and her coach both accepted distinguished honors during Special Olympics Connecticut’s annual Awards Dinner. New Britain resident Alicia Rostkowski, 39, and Special Olympics’ Mid-State Chapter Head Swimming Coach John “Jay” Dubinsky were honored at the banquet, held March 29 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
9&10 News

Registration Open for Big Little Hero Race

Registration for the upcoming Big Little Hero Race has officially opened. The race will take place on Saturday, April 23 on Northwestern Michigan College’s (NMC) main campus. All races will begin and end near the Health and Science Building on NMC’s campus. Options for the race include the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic#Gold Medal#First Alert
Midland Daily News

Hoenicke, 93, given 'Spirit of Bowling' award

Midland's Mel Hoenicke received the annual Tim "Timmy" Lamparski Spirit of Bowling Award on Monday evening at Northern Lanes. The award was created by a coalition of bowlers who compete in men's leagues at Northern and is meant to honor an individual who embodies the camaraderie and joy of the sport.
MIDLAND, MI
KEPR

Apple Cup weekend a massive success according to project manager

West Richland, WA — Racers returned to the Tri-City Raceway this weekend for just the second time since the track reopened following a nearly 20-year shutdown. It was Apple Cup weekend, a race normally held at the Yakima Speedway made its way east this year, and according to one of the project managers, it was a huge success.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy