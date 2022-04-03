ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas’ Season Concludes In Sweet 16

hogville.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gymbacks battled their way to a second-consecutive regional final Saturday and despite a valiant effort, came in fourth in the match-up against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota and No. 9 Cal to put an end to the season as a team. The Sooners earned a 198.250 and...

hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls in finale Mississippi State, takes series, anyway

Mississippi State escaped with one win, anyway. Arkansas won Friday and Saturday against the Bulldogs, but MSU plated a pair of runs in the 12th to take the series finale on Sunday, 5-3 Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner had back-to-back RBI singles in the 12th to provide Mississippi State with the winning runs. Before that, all three of the Bulldogs’ runs came on solo homers. Hancock and Tanner each had one and RJ Yeager added another. Second-ranked Arkansas had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when the Diamond Hogs loaded the bases with one out. But Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out on back-to-back at-bats, sending the game to extra innings. Brayden Webb was the only Diamond Hogs player with more than a hit. He went 2 for 3 with a walk and a home run. Jaxon Wiggins worked five innings for the Razorbacks, striking out four and giving up just two runs. Mississippi State scored both of its runs off Kole Ramage, who took the loss. Arkansas is back at it Tuesday when it hosts Central Arkansas for a one-off series at Baum-Walker Stadium.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Softball closes road trip with midweek game at Central Arkansas

Following a series win at Ole Miss, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude a four-game road trip on Tuesday by paying a visit to Central Arkansas. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 SEC) will face their first non-conference foe in midweek action since defeating Western Kentucky on March 21, breaking up a stretch of six games played against SEC teams. The game with Central Arkansas will be a great tune-up for a big conference showdown with Auburn beginning Friday. The Sugar Bears (19-14, 4-5 ASUN) are looking to bounce back following a sweep on the road at North Florida last weekend, only being outscored...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Wieber
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy