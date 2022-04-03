ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides

wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Lex Project Prom continues to make dreams a reality. Turning dreams into a reality since 2019, Lex Project Prom has been helping Lexington high schoolers enjoy...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Dolly Parton Is Praying for Tennessee Wildfire Victims

Dolly Parton is sending prayers to victims and expressing her appreciation for those fighting the wildfires in East Tennessee. Parton hails from Sevier County, where the fires are currently blazing, and she turned to social media to offer her support to her beloved area. “I’ve been keeping up with everything...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Lex Project Prom
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Venue 404 grand opening, 1920′s bank turned wedding and concert venue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve ever wanted to have a night out on the town like it’s the Roaring 1920′s, you may want to head to downtown Oshkosh. Venue 404 in the historic downtown hosted its public grand opening today, Saturday March 19. A vintage 1948 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood outside the venue was just one piece of days-gone-by on display in downtown Oshkosh this Saturday.
OSHKOSH, WI
The Independent

Las Vegas chapel owner says Kourtney and Travis were married by Elvis

The owner of the Las Vegas chapel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot has said that the couple insisted on having an Elvis impersonator to marry them.According to reports, the engaged couple wed in a short ceremony after attending the 64thGrammy awards on Monday 4 April.They exchanged vows and were serenaded by the Elvis impersonator, who officiated the short ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada.Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, told the PA news agency that he received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.“They said ‘we need...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Indianapolis couple in their 70s vanish on a cross-country road trip

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but never arrived to meet their daughters. “It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy