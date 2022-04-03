Former Dolly Parton home turns into wedding venue, offers free space for displaced brides

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but never arrived to meet their daughters. “It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95...
