More troubling allegations have emerged against the Washington Commanders

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
For the second time this week, troubling allegations have emerged against the Washington Commanders. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported Saturday that Washington kept ticket revenue that was supposed to be shared with the other 31 teams.

The House Oversight Committee uncovered the new allegations during its current investigation into the widespread sexual harassment in the workplace. Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported alleged financial improprieties by the Commanders during the same investigation. Washington responded to the new allegations.

NFL bylaws state that every team is required to pass along 40% of ticket sales from each home game to the NFL, which then distributes the profits to the visiting teams.

Per Perez, the Commanders and the NFL learned about these allegations in recent weeks. It isn’t clear how long this went on, or if this is directly connected to the Washington Post’s report of financial improprieties.

If these allegations prove to be true, could this be what ends owner Daniel Snyder’s tenure? While the other owners have overlooked Snyder’s other transgressions, this one directly impacts the other owners.

Of course, the allegations must be proven. As of this writing, Washington has yet to respond.

Greg Shaw
2d ago

So changing their name solved nothing and didn’t appease the malcontents!! Reminds me of the time they changed pancake syrup and rice didn’t bring world peace

Peter Landes
2d ago

so why does the money supposedly go to the NFL and then distributed to the visiting team seems like a lot of hands on that money. the math seems a little simple total tickets sold divided by 40% cut a check to the visiting team at the end of the game not hard

Richard Henderson
2d ago

I bet Washington would have kept the name Redskins now. Ever since the name change started its been nothing but Bad News for the team.

If allegations of withholding payments from league are true, Daniel Snyder likely will be done

Saturday night’s bombshell could indeed be the last straw for the NFL and Daniel Snyder. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported last night that Congress is exploring whether the Washington Commanders withheld money that should have been surrendered to the league’s visiting-team pool. As a league source with knowledge of the dynamics among owners told PFT, this would become Snyder’s “death knell” as an owner, if it’s proven to be true.
John Metchie III to meet with Washington Commanders

Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III was unstoppable while alongside fellow former Alabama receiverJameson Williams. The two will now leave college football behind and look to pursue careers in the NFL. Williams is a projected first-round selection, but Metchie currently hovers trend the second or third round. Despite a...
President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
Brett Favre continues to be entangled in Mississippi political scandals

We’ve known for a while about Brett Favre receiving $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds for an apparent no-show appearances. (He has since paid the money back. Slowly. But without interest.) A new report from Mississippi Today has more details that tie Favre to potential political corruption in Mississippi.
Bolton says he recalls Trump using the term "burner phones"

John Bolton, the former national security adviser in the Trump administration, told CBS News on Tuesday that he had heard former President Donald Trump use the phrase "burner phones" in several discussions and the former president knew what it meant. White House records obtained by CBS News and The Washington...
