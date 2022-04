Yesterday was wet and gloomy as that cold front slid through the region. Temps fell throughout the afternoon and now much chillier conditions have taken over. Our Thursday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s under mainly cloudy conditions. A few showers are possible as the upper-level low slides through. Clouds break up late this evening with starry skies on tap overnight. That clearing along with the light wind will lead to a cold start tomorrow. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s so make sure you break out the heavier jacket. We get a warm-up on Friday ahead of our next disturbance, which is slated to arrive on Saturday. Highs jump back into the 60s with more sunshine in store.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO