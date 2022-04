NEW ORLEANS — Kansas coach Bill Self finds himself in the same situation that longtime North Carolina coach Dean Smith once did. Both had won national championships at their respective schools, two of the proudest in the history of basketball, and both had piled more Final Four appearances on top of them. Along the way, each slipped into a coveted gold jacket from the Hall of Fame, something meant to represent the crowning achievement for a college coach.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO