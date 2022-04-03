Anti-abortion activists publish photos of apparent fetal remains seized in DC

The family of an American woman who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland has threatened to take legal action against the clinic where she died.Krista Atkins, 40, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, paid $15,000 to die at the Pegasos Association in Basel in June 2020, the same clinic where Arizona sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier died on 11 February.Ms Atkins was physically healthy at the time of her death but had suffered from severe mental illness, according to Exit International director Philip Nitschke, who advised her on ending her life. Dr Nitschke told The Independent that Atkins’s family had tried to...
Comments / 0