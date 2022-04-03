ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Oklahoma baseball: Sooners, Horns all even heading into Red River rubber game

By Chip Rouse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a 9-1 Friday night loss to No. 8-ranked Texas, the Oklahoma baseball team was looking to even the series on Saturday afternoon. The middle game of this season’s Red River rivalry series with the hated Longhorns was of little consequence on either side until the final three...

