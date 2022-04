This time, Carson Meyer isn’t with the Blue Jackets as a “game time” contingency. After walking into the Blue Jackets’ locker room Monday at Nationwide Arena, a day after being recalled from the Cleveland Monsters, Meyer saw his name in the lineup against the Boston Bruins. It was the culmination of a journey that’s taken Meyer, 24, from Powell to the NHL via stints with the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets youth program, Miami University, Ohio State and the American Hockey League with Cleveland.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO