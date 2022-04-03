ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

You Won’t Believe Where Missing Cherry Hill NJ Pet ‘Carrot the Parrot’ Was Finally Found

By Heather DeLuca
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A South Jersey mom spent weeks consoling her young son after their pet parrot Carrot went missing from their Cherry Hill home. Where he was found is astonishing. Suzi Mede's family pet 'Carrot the Parrot' flew his Cherry Hill...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk

13K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
105.7 The Hawk

10 Essentials You’d Miss Dearly if You Left Ocean County, NJ

Have you been thinking about leaving Ocean County? Your favorite menu item at Shut Up and Eat is saying "think again." A couple of months ago, I shared that I spend a lot of time on the West Coast for projects I'm involved in, and I always end up missing a lot of things about New Jersey. I gave you 10 essential items you'd miss dearly if you left New Jersey. Well, I started thinking more, and I realized there are so many things I miss about Ocean County in itself!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Pets & Animals
Cherry Hill, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrot#Cherry#South Jersey#Patch Com#Liberty Humane Society
105.7 The Hawk

Lacey, NJ Mayor’s sudden passing among most impactful Jersey Shore stories of the month

Throughout each and every news cycle on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis we see sometimes the best in people and the worst in people. There are stories of things that happen which require more of us in society -- whether it's helping find who is missing, who is responsible for a crime or accident, working with police to ensure our community is safe, spreading messages of hope and safety, and going above and beyond who we are and what we normally do in order to help others both here at the Jersey Shore and far beyond.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named One Of The Best In America

If you are planning a big date, New Jersey is apparently the place to be. We are home to one of the top 10 best date night restaurants in America. Yes, that's right. With all the restaurants in this country, and there are thousands of them, one of the best restaurants for a big date night is right here in the Garden State.
RESTAURANTS
Beach Radio

4 Easter Egg Hunts in Ocean County, NJ You Don’t Want to Miss

Candy, the Easter bunny, and the "best" Easter egg hunt; everything a kid loves about Easter. The last two years, Easter egg hunts were a little different because of the pandemic. Some of these places had a drive-up Easter egg hunt, it just had a different feel. Lots of towns in New Jersey did have this option and it was incredibly awesome to keep some kind of normal for our kids, but there's nothing like a "real" Easter egg hunt.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Toes In The Sand! The Best 9 Beaches in New Jersey

It may not feel it this week, but summer is around the corner and soon it will be time to put our toes in our beautiful sand here along our fantastic beaches at the Jersey Shore. Don’t get down, summer is coming and we wanna think about gorgeous summer days on our great beaches.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC 4

You won’t believe what The Rock eats for breakfast

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The holiday in America may be seen as some as a pot of gold on the calendar – a chance to don green while swigging jade beer and searching for an ounce of Irish ancestry with the same tenacity as you would a four-leaf clover. But as the experts tell it, the day that originated in America is a prideful one for Irish and Irish Americans, one where their heritage is celebrated. Deena tells us how the holiday got started and why we all put on green!
RECIPES
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy