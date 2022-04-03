ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Back the Blue rally held to protest SUNY Brockport event

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Bottom, also known as Jalil Muntaqim, was...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
13 WHAM

Dozens rally against upcoming controversial speaker at SUNY Brockport

Brockport, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of people gathered in Brockport Thursday, protesting SUNY Brockport's controversial guest speaker who is scheduled to visit the campus in April. Rally-goers say they plan to stand along Holley Street every other night until April 6, when Jalil Muntaqim is set to speak. Muntaqim was...
BROCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Brockport#Protest#City Police
iheart.com

Critics Blast Convicted Cop Killer Speech at SUNY Brockport

Critics say convicted cop-killer Jalil Muntaqim shouldn't be getting public funds to speak next month at SUNY Brockport. The university says he was invited by a faculty member, who was approved for a Promoting Excellence in Diversity grant. Brockport's Vice President for University Relations has told a Republican assemblyman he...
BROCKPORT, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ukrainian donation event held at school in Windsor

TODAY IN HISTORY: Vaccine expansion, deadly tree falls, Trayvon Martin protest in CT. 1 Year ago: Vaccinating 16-year-olds. 5 years ago: Deadly falling trees. 10 years ago: Trayvon Martin protest in CT. Something's Brewing at Problem Solved Brewing Company. Updated: 5 hours ago. Something’s Brewing takes us to Problem Solved...
WINDSOR, CT
WILX-TV

Rally for climate change held at Lansing Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rally was held at the Michigan Capitol Building on Friday. People gathered to push for climate legislation to protect the Great Lakes. The group wants lawmakers to pass the Green New Deal and shut down the Line 5 Pipeline. One speaker said there is no...
LANSING, MI
WTOV 9

Inaugural Winter Blues Fest held in Wheeling

Ohio County — "It's wonderful we've got a lot of local people who come," Director of Entertainment for Roxy Development Bruce Wheeler said. "We've also got people from North Carolina and Virginia that come in and get a room at the McClure hotel so that they can be here for the entire weekend."
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WGRZ TV

April 2 - National Comedy Center

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY THE NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER) The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is open daily, except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10am to 5pm and it's just a short hour and a half drive from Buffalo. They have over 50 immersive exhibits for the entire family to enjoy. The National Comedy Center is located at 203 West Second Street in Jamestown. Give them a call today at (716) 484-2222. To find out more about all they have to offer head over to their website at www.comedycenter.org. You can also check out their gift shop at www.comedyshop.com. Don't forget you can also visit the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown and check out their website at www.LucyDesi.com. You can also access their gift shop online at www.lucydesishop.com.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Reddy Bikeshare returns for 7th season with updated technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sure signs that spring and summer are on the way keep popping up across Buffalo. The most recent of those being the start of the Reddy Bikeshare season on Tuesday. Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health made the announcement of the official start of the season and...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy