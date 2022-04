It’s Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul Tuesday in Mexico City as we head into the semifinals of 2022 CONCACAF Champions League play. Cruz Azul currently sits in fourth place in Liga MX play, going 6-2-4 this season. The club is coming off a win over MLS’ CF Montréal in the quarterfinals. On the other size, Pumas UNAM sits back in ninth place a 4-3-5. The Mexican League club stormed back against the New England Revolution in the quarterfinals, coming back from a 3-0 deficit on aggregate before winning in PKs. Tuesday’s match will air on TV via FOX Sports 1. Fans can also stream the match via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

MLS ・ 9 HOURS AGO