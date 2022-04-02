ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Boy drive-in is open for the season in Brunswick

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK (WGME)— Fat Boy in Brunswick is back open for the season. The long-standing burger joint that started in the 50s opened for its 67th season Friday, serving up the usual...

