Fat Boy drive-in is open for the season in Brunswick

When Popeyes first came out with its crispy chicken sandwich in 2019, it was so popular it started what we now know as the Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars. In the U.S., people would wait in line for the chicken sandwiches for hours, and sometimes the crowds got so rowdy, they even became violent. But some folks claim that the chain's Louisiana-style fried chicken is totally worth waiting for. Even recently, a new group of hungry diners got the chance to enjoy Popeyes chicken, but once again the crowds resulted in long lines.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO