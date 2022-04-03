ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man stabbed in Richmond critically injured

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing on Richmond's Northside Saturday evening, according to officials.

Police received a call about a stabbing in the 200 Dove Street just after 5:50 p.m.

"Officers found an adult male who had been stabbed and has life threatening injuries," Capt. Greer S. Gould with Richmond Police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Gould said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

