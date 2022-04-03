ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Keep Winning, Top Baylor 2-0

By Kyle Cox
pistolsfiringblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowgirls scored the fewest amount of runs since their March 16 loss at UT Arlington, but they kept their win streak alive with a shut out win in Waco. It’s one of the benefits of being a well-rounded team. No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated Baylor 2-0 Saturday...

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirls#Oklahoma State#Osu Softball#Ut Arlington#Okstate#Baylor#Kylecoxpfb
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy