After a Frosty Start, Sunday is Shaping up to be Spectacular

Saturday starts off mild with temps in the 50s in the morning. Showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible and will be hit-or-miss through the morning. There will also be a window for a little sunshine Saturday morning which helps spike temperatures to around 60°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Saturday afternoon as the cooler temperatures start working into the region. We will fall into the 40s by the evening. Continued off-and-on showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times with gusts to around 35MPH possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO