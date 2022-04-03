ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After a Frosty Start, Sunday is Shaping up to be Spectacular

wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking a Frosty Night Ahead With a More...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Sunday starts out with rain then becomes mostly sunny

Saturday starts off mild with temps in the 50s in the morning. Showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible and will be hit-or-miss through the morning. There will also be a window for a little sunshine Saturday morning which helps spike temperatures to around 60°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Saturday afternoon as the cooler temperatures start working into the region. We will fall into the 40s by the evening. Continued off-and-on showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times with gusts to around 35MPH possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy