South Texas State Fair benefiting the Southeast Texas community

By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Service, Hopkins County Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Officials of major livestock shows in Texas are participating in a program supported by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Education Agency, Department of Agricultural Education, whereby all 4-H and FFA lambs and goats exhibited at their shows will be required to be identified appropriately with an official tag, county tattoo number, a hair sample for the DNA Assay, and a nose print for all lambs. A special tag has been designed specifically for the Texas 4-H/FFA Major Show Goat and Lamb Validation Program. Some local county shows or fairs may also require market lambs and goats to be validated through the state validation program.
