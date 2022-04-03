ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

South Texas State Fair benefiting the Southeast Texas community

By Dierra Banks
fox4beaumont.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — You still have one more full day to...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
KSST Radio

State Fair Of Texas Goat And Lamb Validation Tag Orders Due March 28, 2022

By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Service, Hopkins County Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Officials of major livestock shows in Texas are participating in a program supported by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Education Agency, Department of Agricultural Education, whereby all 4-H and FFA lambs and goats exhibited at their shows will be required to be identified appropriately with an official tag, county tattoo number, a hair sample for the DNA Assay, and a nose print for all lambs. A special tag has been designed specifically for the Texas 4-H/FFA Major Show Goat and Lamb Validation Program. Some local county shows or fairs may also require market lambs and goats to be validated through the state validation program.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Fox 4
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO to hold benefit for those impacted by Texas wildfires

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is holding a donation benefit for those that are suffering from loss due to the East Texas Wildfires. MCSO said, as a Midland Community, it wants to come together and help our Texas neighbors.  “The Midland County Sheriff’s Office continues to lift up in prayer the Eastland […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Meadows Center at Texas State University awarded $1.7M to help coastal communities fight pollution, improve stormwater management

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University was awarded $1.7 million on March 9 from the Coastal Management Program through the Texas General Land Office. The grant is specifically meant for the Meadows Center to continue work on the Clean Coast Texas Collaborative to help...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy