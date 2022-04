Venturing outside your comfort zone is a good thing, she insists. Days of Our Lives‘ has been good at throwing curveballs in recent years — some welcome, others not so much — but one of the biggest, and possibly most controversial, has to be Chanel and Allie’s relationship. Raven Bowen is well aware of the fact that her character’s sexual fluidity and exploration with Allie is probably making people uncomfortable. But that, she insisted on a recent episode of Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, is a good thing.

