NEW ORLEANS -- Two years later, Bill Self still wonders how his Kansas team might have finished a season that ended without an NCAA tournament due to COVID-19. Those 2019-20 Jayhawks finished 28-3 and won their last 16 games of the regular season before the NCAA tournament was canceled for the first time in the history of the sport. Self remembered that team following Saturday night's 81-65 win over Villanova on Saturday night in the Final Four at the Superdome and said the Jayhawks will be playing in the national title game for them, too.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO