A month and a half after its debut at the Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR's Next Gen car looks like the sport's most promising step in decades. The car has now put on successful and competitive races at 1/4 mile, 1.5 mile, 2 mile, and 2.5 mile tracks, plus a road course and a completely new type of intermediate built for pack racing. But that great success is coming at a cost. The sheer ambition of the Next Gen program has left teams adapting to historically major changes with fewer spare cars than ever, all in far tighter windows than teams that have universally downsized since the last season have experienced.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO