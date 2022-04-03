ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rdr9x_0exrDtCR00
1 of 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the 48th time over 47 years of unparalleled coaching, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski took the slow walk to midcourt and shook the hand of the North Carolina coach who beat him.

After that, he found his wife, Mickie, and they made the slow, sad walk, hand-in-hand, off the Superdome floor. Saturday night’s 81-77 setback in the national semifinal showdown between archrivals marked Coach K’s last loss, and one of his toughest losses, too.

And thanks to the Tar Heels — those dadgum Tar Heels -- the 75-year-old coach will have plenty of time to get over it.

“I’m sure at some time, I’ll deal with this in my own way,” said the coach, who had announced before the start of the season that 2021-22 would be his last.

Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to gut-wrenching close after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift the Tar Heels to their thrill-a-minute victory.

This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down on Tobacco Road.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on Krzyzewski. He finished with 1202 wins. His lifetime record against North Carolina fell to 50-48. Losses No. 47 and 48 are ones Carolina fans will treasure forever. They were partying early into Sunday morning on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. This latest win came exactly four weeks after the Tar Heels ruined the going-away party in Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That loss hurt. “Unacceptable,” he called it, still knowing there was time to regroup for one last run into March Madness. They made that run, but the last loss stopped that all in its tracks — one agonizing win short of a title game and a chance at his sixth championship.

Krzyzewski said he had a locker room full of crying players when it was over.

“It’s not about me,” he insisted. “Especially right now. I’ve said my entire career that I wanted my seasons to end where my team was either crying tears of joy or tears of sorrow. Because then you knew that they gave everything.”

They gave everything all the way through the nip-and-tuck contest — neither team led by more than seven — that concluded with an edge-of-the-seat stretch run that Duke played without a timeout. When the final buzzer of his career blared, Krzyzewski shook the hand of Carolina’s rookie coach, Hubert Davis.

Instead of Krzyzewski going for his sixth title, on Monday, Carolina will try to win its seventh. It will be Davis, Love, who led the Tar Heels with 28 points, and R.J. Davis, who scored 18, going against Kansas, which beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.

“Dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,” said Hubert Davis, who took over for Roy Williams this season and has now brought Carolina to its 12th title game.

Maybe not, but what a game — as good as any these teams have played in an ancient rivalry that has so-often determined conference titles, or, at the very least, bragging rights in a state where basketball is king. Their first-ever meeting in the NCAA Tournament, this one, featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.

It also featured another breakout performance from Love, whose 28 points after an 0-for-4 start were one more than what he put up in the second half of a win last week against UCLA in the Sweet 16.

“It means everything to me,” Love said of his key 3 with 25 seconds left.

There was so much to talk about in this instant classic, one that Krzyzewski, clad in his blue pullover with a “D” embroidered on the chest, watched most of while perched on a stool situated on the sideline above the Duke bench.

At around the 2-minute mark, the teams traded three straight 3s. Wendell Moore Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left ended the flurry and gave Duke a 74-73 lead. It was the last lead of Krzyzewski’s career.

R.J. Davis came back with two free throws, then after Duke’s Mark Williams, in foul trouble all night, missed a pair from the line, Carolina worked the ball around the perimeter.

Tar Heels guard Leaky Black set a pick -- make that threw a block -- on Trevor Keels to free up Love, who drained a 3 from near the top for a 78-74 lead and what felt like breathing room in this one.

Love made three more free throws down the stretch, and then it was over. Krzyzewski and his wife walked off the floor together, same as they had after four wins during the run to his record 13th Final Four.

Near the other bench, Hubert Davis was crying again — just like Ol’ Roy — much as he did last weekend when North Carolina punched its ticket to its record 21st Final Four.

“I felt like over the last two or three years , North Carolina wasn’t relevant,” said Davis, whose biggest win came a year to the date Williams announced his own retirement. “North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on them.”

Freshman Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 20 points and his classmate, Keels, had 19. Another freshman, A.J. Griffin, never really got untracked, finishing with only six points.

Chances are Griffin and Banchero will be following Krzyzewski out the door. They are the latest in his revolving door of “One and Done” players, though neither they nor Zion Williamson in 2019 could lead Duke back to the promised land.

North Carolina is back on the verge again, playing in its third final since 2016 and looking for its second title since 2017 Win or lose, though, 2022 will always be remembered as the year North Carolina sent Coach K packing for good.

One team’s joy is another team’s pain.

“When you’re in the arena, either you’re going to come out feeling great or feel agony, but you always will feel great about being in the arena,” Krzyzewski said. “I was in the arena for a long time, and these kids made my last time in the arena an amazing one.”

FOUL TROUBLE

Carolina big man Armando Bacot finished with his seventh straight double-double — 11 points and 21 boards — despite fouling out down the stretch. Duke’s Williams played the entire game in foul trouble. He finished with four buckets for eight points — all of them on dunks.

FAMILIAR FOES

Monday will mark the fourth meeting in the season’s final week between Kansas and North Carolina, but the first in the national final since 1957, before the tournament had become what it is today.

Carolina won the title game in triple overtime over Wilt Chamberlain and the Jayhawks. The Tar Heels won in 1993 on the way to the title and Kansas returned the favor in 2008, then also went on to take the championship.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 8

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

379M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Caleb Love
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#Coach K#The Tar Heels
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Coach K Had A Message For Duke’s Students On Sunday

North Carolina spoiled any possibility of a fairy-tale ending to Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career by eliminating Duke from the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. Following the crushing Final Four defeat, Coach K and his team returned to Duke’s campus in Durham. Students waited for their bus outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Tar Heels also defeated the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski’s final home game.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

WATCH: Brady Manek shares touching moment with family after Final Four win

Brady Manek has put together a strong season for North Carolina and played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels’ success throughout the campaign. Coming into Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with longtime rival Duke averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, Manek registered another big performance with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks to help lead UNC to an 81-77 win – and a spot in Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy