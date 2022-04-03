Former Aces set as Rockies opening day starter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Former Aces and now Colorado Rockies Pitcher Kyle Freeland has been given the nod for opening day.

This will be Freeland’s 2nd career opening day nod. The other time came in 2019’s opener against the Miami Marlins.

Freeland said he was shocked to be tabbed as the opening day starter and he couldn’t wait to get the season underway.

Freeland played for Evansville from 2012 to 2014. The Rockies begin the season on April 8th against the L.A. Dodgers at home.

Freeland was 7-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 2021.

