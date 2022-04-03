ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Sun returns as we track another stormy spring-like weather pattern for Tuesday

By Cody Nickel
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fast moving system that brought clouds and overcast skies to the valley for a short period Saturday is quickly exiting the region tonight as we trend sunnier for the second half of the weekend.

Enjoy the sunny conditions for Sunday and Monday as we transition back to an unsettled weather pattern that will bring several rounds of storms some of these severe for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe storms for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Round 1: Tuesday late morning into the afternoon. Could linger into the evening
  • Round 2: Wednesday afternoon/evening into early Thursday
Each round of storms could bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, small hail and some flooding.

Once this unsettled pattern clears we are talking about a cooler, breezy weather pattern as we wrap up the week with below average temperatures. Temperatures Saturday morning could quite possibly dip into the 30s for some of our northern counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

