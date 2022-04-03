Surveillance video shows shootout at Indy bar that led to woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Pike Township issued a “Forbid to Occupy” order to JD’s Pub on Saturday after a woman died following a shootout in the bar’s parking lot.

Police were called to the bar around 2 a.m. on reports of a person shot but found no victim.

Officers learned the victim and three others sped off in a vehicle to transport the victim to the hospital and hit a light pole.

The vehicle then sped off again towards the hospital, lost control going southbound on I-65 near 30th street, and swerved into a ditch as a result of the speeding. The woman eventually made it to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives.

The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.

“It’s heart wrenching. It’s heart wrenching,” Leslie Hooten said. “All this shouldn’t be going on, you know? People are too quick to pull their guns out and just start shooting.”

Hooten works at a nearby business and said the bar has caused problems for too long. She said bar patrons treat nearby parking lots like a “tailgate area.”

“People party, they leave their trash everywhere,” Hooten said. “People have been caught having sex in their cars in my parking lot. They’re drinking, smoking weed, doing drugs.”





Photos by Max Lewis

Hooten wanted authorities to shut the bar down and today they did just that.

IMPD Assistant Chief Kendale Adams called the shooting “senseless” and announced that the department along with Pike Township ordered the bar to close for the foreseeable future.

Hooten said the area used to be nice, but not so much anymore.

“Now we got all this and it’s just it’s horrendous and it’s really it’s unacceptable,” Hooten said.

There’s no indication on if or when the bar would be able to reopen. The investigation in to the shooting remains active.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

