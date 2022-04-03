ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Surveillance video shows shootout at Indy bar that led to woman’s death

By Max Lewis
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49R5Nm_0exrCccN00

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Pike Township issued a “Forbid to Occupy” order to JD’s Pub on Saturday after a woman died following a shootout in the bar’s parking lot.

Police were called to the bar around 2 a.m. on reports of a person shot but found no victim.

Officers learned the victim and three others sped off in a vehicle to transport the victim to the hospital and hit a light pole.

Pub shooting leads to fatal vehicle crash

The vehicle then sped off again towards the hospital, lost control going southbound on I-65 near 30th street, and swerved into a ditch as a result of the speeding. The woman eventually made it to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from a nearby store captured the shootout. It shows two men shooting at one another while ducking behind cars as patrons run for their lives.

The shooters eventually fled the scene before cops arrived minutes later.

“It’s heart wrenching. It’s heart wrenching,” Leslie Hooten said. “All this shouldn’t be going on, you know? People are too quick to pull their guns out and just start shooting.”

Hooten works at a nearby business and said the bar has caused problems for too long. She said bar patrons treat nearby parking lots like a “tailgate area.”

“People party, they leave their trash everywhere,” Hooten said. “People have been caught having sex in their cars in my parking lot. They’re drinking, smoking weed, doing drugs.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvH1C_0exrCccN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFQyc_0exrCccN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoKSD_0exrCccN00
Photos by Max Lewis

Hooten wanted authorities to shut the bar down and today they did just that.

IMPD Assistant Chief Kendale Adams called the shooting “senseless” and announced that the department along with Pike Township ordered the bar to close for the foreseeable future.

Hooten said the area used to be nice, but not so much anymore.

“Now we got all this and it’s just it’s horrendous and it’s really it’s unacceptable,” Hooten said.

There’s no indication on if or when the bar would be able to reopen. The investigation in to the shooting remains active.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX59
FOX59

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX59

ISP: Double-murder suspect shot by police after fleeing, taking hostage

UPDATE: Police have identified the double-murder suspect as Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New Albany. He is currently charged with kidnapping and robbery. Police also identified one of the deceased as Brandee Kay Douglass, 38, who is the wife of Cherok Douglass. The second deceased’s identity is still being withheld pending notification to family. Original […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Lewis
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indy#Impd#Jd#People Party
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy