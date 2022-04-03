Bieber fever in Pittsburgh: Justin Bieber stops in the steel city on his Justice World Tour

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of Pittsburghers had a serious case of ‘Bieber Fever’ Saturday night!

Justin Bieber performed at PPG Paints Arena, his fourth concert ever in the steel city.

It was just the latest stop on his Justice World Tour, which runs into next year.

Fans were excited to see Bieber perform his signature dance moves and songs.

“Definitely expecting Justin to do his stomping move on TikTok, that’s going to be great!” one fan said before entering the concert.

“Baby, of course, number one hit!” another fan said. “We’re hoping he plays all of them.”

Bieber’s last stop in Pittsburgh was back in 2016, during the Purpose World Tour.

