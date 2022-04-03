ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggies Roll to 3-0 Exhibition Win at Texas State

By Texas A&M Sports Information
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued a spring of growth with a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition match at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Maroon & White continued their strong defensive effort this spring, now outscoring their opponents 19-1...

Cooper Keeps Aggies in the Hunt at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper held a share of the lead after shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Silverado Showdown Monday. “Hailee’s [Cooper] round was great. That hole out on five gave her a lot of momentum. She has a lot of control right now and is playing great golf,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a great course that is giving us a different look than what we are used to back home. We want to learn something every time we play, and this tournament is already giving us an opportunity to do that. Overall, we need to manage the course a little bit better and clean up some mental mistakes. We are right there and still have a lot of golf left.”
No. 24 Texas A&M Falls 4-2 at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 4-2 at Auburn Sunday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Stadium. The Aggies fall to 18-10 on the season and 5-3 in league play while the Tigers move to 16-5 this spring and 5-3 in conference matches.
Dack Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a breakthrough performance at the plate last weekend, Texas A&M softball’s Katie Dack has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The rookie led all Aggies at the dish, boasting a .667 batting average and 1.500 slugging...
Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field standouts Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah, Emmanuel Bamidele and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday. Texas A&M nearly swept the weekly awards winning four of six honors as the SEC announced Achane the men’s runner of the...
No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the second round of the Silverado Showdown in third after shooting 4-over 292 on Tuesday. “Rarely will you see Zoe [Slaughter] and Jennie [Park] have two bad days in a row. That is a testament to their ability, but most importantly what they have on the inside,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Those two showed a lot of guts. At the end of the day, it is us versus the golf course. The course dried out a bit throughout the day and got real firm and fast, especially on the back nine. We made some adjustments and I felt like we handled the adversity really well. Overall, it was a full team effort. No one was ever out of it. We battled together and that will make us better moving forward.”
Aggie appointed to State Disability Council

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Kyle Cox was born with muscular dystrophy, while that makes every day a little harder compared to most, his passion lies in advocating for people like him. This year, he became one of the newest members of the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. “[I...
Softball Run-Rules Incarnate Word, 10-2

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-12) run-ruled the University of Incarnate Word (11-24) with the help of a late offensive spark on Tuesday. A five-run sixth inning allowed the Aggies to defeat the Cardinals, 10-2, at Davis Diamond. The shortened game marked the Maroon & White’s 12th run-rule of the season.
Young Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young has been named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Athlete of the Week, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday morning. Young won the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meet 400m with a world-leading...
Letendre’s grand slam powers Tigers past Rudder 11-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christian Letendre went 3 for 4 on the night with 6 runs batted in as A&M Consolidated beat Rudder 11-6 Tuesday night at Tiger Field. Letendre hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning to help A&M Consolidated jump out to a 6-0 lead against the Rangers. Trace Meadows and Carson Kerbel also had multi hit nighs for the Tigers, while Ethan Dickson picked up the win.
Rudder High School gymnastics teams advance to state competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Rudder High School’s girls and boys gymnastics teams are headed to the state competition after both teams placed second overall at the Region 2 Championships. The regional competition took place March 30 and 31 at Rudder High School. Rudder student Macy Fletcher won All-Around...
Aggies Sweep Series with 5-2 Sunday Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) completed the three-game sweep of Abilene Christian (17-18) with a 5-2 win on Sunday at Davis Diamond. Katie Dack started the Aggies off with a double before Makinzy Herzog blasted her third home run of the season. Rylen Wiggins drove in another run following a series of hits by Cayden Baker and Mariana Torres to give A&M a 3-0 lead after two.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

