ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

You Won’t Believe Where Missing Cherry Hill NJ Pet ‘Carrot the Parrot’ Was Finally Found

By Heather DeLuca
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A South Jersey mom spent weeks consoling her young son after their pet parrot Carrot went missing from their Cherry Hill home. Where he was found is astonishing. Suzi Mede's family pet 'Carrot the Parrot' flew his Cherry Hill...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Why Go To D.C. When The Most Stunning Cherry Blossoms Are Right Here In New Jersey

My husband was just saying to me that he’s bummed that we can’t make it to see the cherry blossoms in D.C. this year because he has always wanted to see them in full bloom in person. We have other travel plans for later in the year and we simply don’t have enough vacation time to do it. I was poking around to see what opportunities we had to see such a beautiful display a little closer to home and it turns out, we don’t even have to leave Jersey!
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

10 Essentials You’d Miss Dearly if You Left Ocean County, NJ

Have you been thinking about leaving Ocean County? Your favorite menu item at Shut Up and Eat is saying "think again." A couple of months ago, I shared that I spend a lot of time on the West Coast for projects I'm involved in, and I always end up missing a lot of things about New Jersey. I gave you 10 essential items you'd miss dearly if you left New Jersey. Well, I started thinking more, and I realized there are so many things I miss about Ocean County in itself!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Pets & Animals
Cherry Hill, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrot#Cherry#South Jersey#Patch Com#Liberty Humane Society
92.7 WOBM

Exactly How Filthy Rich New Jersey Is Will Astonish You

There is no question New Jersey has a lot of rich areas. But, despite that, you're most likely going to be surprised at just how rich we are. Of course, just here in the Monmouth County area, we have our share of rich places like Rumson and Holmdel, and Colts Neck, just to name a few. But every area has rich spots. Does that necessarily make us a rich state?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
92.7 WOBM

Social Security offices in NJ reopen Thursday, no appointment needed

TRENTON – Social Security offices in New Jersey and nationwide will resume in-person services Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began more than two years ago. Unlike New Jersey unemployment offices, people will not need an appointment to visit a Social Security office. But like the state labor department, the Social Security Administration advises that online services and telephone remain the most convenient options.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

4 Easter Egg Hunts in Ocean County, NJ You Don’t Want to Miss

Candy, the Easter bunny, and the "best" Easter egg hunt; everything a kid loves about Easter. The last two years, Easter egg hunts were a little different because of the pandemic. Some of these places had a drive-up Easter egg hunt, it just had a different feel. Lots of towns in New Jersey did have this option and it was incredibly awesome to keep some kind of normal for our kids, but there's nothing like a "real" Easter egg hunt.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toes In The Sand! The Best 9 Beaches in New Jersey

It may not feel it this week, but summer is around the corner and soon it will be time to put our toes in our beautiful sand here along our fantastic beaches at the Jersey Shore. Don’t get down, summer is coming and we wanna think about gorgeous summer days on our great beaches.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Lacey, NJ Mayor’s sudden passing among most impactful Jersey Shore stories of the month

Throughout each and every news cycle on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis we see sometimes the best in people and the worst in people. There are stories of things that happen which require more of us in society -- whether it's helping find who is missing, who is responsible for a crime or accident, working with police to ensure our community is safe, spreading messages of hope and safety, and going above and beyond who we are and what we normally do in order to help others both here at the Jersey Shore and far beyond.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy