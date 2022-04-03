ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon man struck by multiple vehicles, killed crossing I-5 near Millersburg

By Mid-Valley Media
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg. Robert Halfacre, 35, was walking on...

lebanon-express.com

Fox News

Florida man killed in crash after his vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator

A Florida man died after his vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator and overturned into a ditch, local authorities confirmed this week. The crash involving the alligator and John Hopkins, 59, took place just after midnight on Thursday morning in Lithia, about 25 miles east of Tampa, according to a statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
LITHIA, FL
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Staten Island Advance

Oregon State Police trooper kills self while on duty, shocking small town where ‘everybody knows everybody’

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

