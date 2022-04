Twelve seniors a week meet at the Wally Choice Center to brush up on their tech skills. Some want to use their smartphones or laptops for exercise videos, or to listen to music, while others want to download apps for horticulture tips, recipes or to call ride-sharing services, Anne Lippel, Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place president, said.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 22 DAYS AGO