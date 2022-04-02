ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum among Bleacher Report’s most likely 2022 NFL draft picks to start week one

By Josh Helmer
 3 days ago

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was fabulous for the Hawkeyes. He started each of the team’s 35 games over the past three seasons and he graded out as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded college player during the 2021 season.

It’s no surprise then that Linderbaum has consistently been mocked as a first-round 2022 NFL draft selection . Linderbaum will be a valuable addition wherever he winds up and he has the chance to be an instant impact draft pick.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed Linderbaum among his 2022 NFL draft picks that are most likely to start week one of next season.

There are only two knocks on Tyler Linderbaum that will impact his draft stock: the positional value of centers and the fact that he’s fairly scheme dependent.

But in the right situation, he’ll have Pro Bowl potential early in his career.

Linberbaum makes the blocks asked of him in gap schemes. He can create some vertical movement, but he thrives as a zone blocker, where his athleticism and lateral movement are allowed to shine.

In a zone-heavy team, he would be a tone-setter up front who is capable of sealing defenders in the run game. His pass protection is elite despite his shorter-than-average arms. He allowed only two sacks across three seasons at Iowa, per PFF .

There has not been a center taken in the top 15 since Mike Pouncey in 2011. Linderbaum is good enough that could change, but he should be a Day 1 starter even if he slides to the back half of the first round. Ballentine, Bleacher Report.

It might be a bit of a reach for Linderbaum to get drafted within the top 15 selections, although he’s good enough for a team to fall in love and see an opportunity to seriously upgrade the interior of their offensive line. Linderbaum would represent the 11th first-round NFL draft selection under Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

