ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson Reacts to Massive Comeback Win

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGlmV_0exrAqet00

The Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Utah Jazz

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors got a massive comeback win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, and they did it behind 36 points from Klay Thompson. Without Steph Curry, Golden State needed every bit of this performance from Klay, who shared his immediate thoughts after the game.

Before speaking about himself, Klay gave credit to Jordan Poole, saying that "JP has to do so much for us during this time with Steph out... having to handle the ball, coming off screens, it's exhausting." When talking about himself, Klay joked and said, "I should've had 40."

The Warriors have struggled mightily in the absence of Steph Curry, and were in desperate need of a win. Coming back from a 21-point deficit, the Warriors officially clinched a playoff spot with this win. Perhaps more importantly, they created some additional separation between themselves and the Utah Jazz.

Klay Thompson has been struggling recently for Golden State, and Steve Kerr said before the game that "Overall, he's played really well. I think he's been up and down, though. He hasn't been consistent within that time, because emotionally, he wants this so badly that he tends to press a little bit." This game was definitely a big step forward in Klay's progress, as he works to get back to the player Golden State will need him to be in the playoffs.

With this win, the Warriors pull to 48-29 on the season, and a half-game in front of the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference's 3-seed.

Related Articles

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bronny James' Impressive AAU Debut Goes Viral: "He's Definitely Ready To Take Over The Kingdom."

Bronny James is a youngster that every NBA fan keeps an eye on with some interest. With LeBron recently revealing that he will move to whatever team drafts Bronny to play alongside his son, where Bronny goes in the draft will be influenced by that. However, his level of play will ultimately be the deciding factor and on his AAU debut, the younger James gave an excellent account of himself.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Peyton Manning’s Comment On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up back in 2020 to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match.” Since then, the two friends have kept in contact. And on Monday, Manning was asked what it’s like to play with the five-time Masters champion. “It’s made...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Utah Jazz
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The New York Knicks Would Trade For Anthony Davis: "I Think The Knicks Would Overpay For Him, I Think The Knicks Are Ready To Dive In This Summer."

Anthony Davis has been plagued with injuries for the second season in a row and questions have been asked about his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although there are no concrete reports of a move or a trade, there has been plenty of speculation suggesting that Davis could be on the move this offseason as the Lakers look to make the most of LeBron James while he's still playing at a high level.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Say Dwight Howard Is The Most Disrespected Superstar In NBA History After Shaquille O'Neal Claimed He Isn't A Hall Of Famer: "I Just Lost All Respect For Shaq."

Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant forces of his era when he was in his prime with the Orlando Magic. Howard was unstoppable in the paint, playing both ends of the floor and leading the Magic to the NBA finals. His resume speaks for itself and in the early part of his career, he looked set to become one of the NBA's all-time greats.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
140
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy