Boise, ID

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Idaho falls on the road to Florida

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The Idaho Steelheads will head home from their trip to Florida with five games against Mountain Division-leading Utah.

Three of the games are at home beginning Wednesday.

The Steelheads (35-29-3) have some work to do to secure a playoff berth.

After playing two tough periods Saturday, Idaho watched a 1-0 lead slip away as the Florida Everblades scored three in the final period for a 3-1 victory.

Forward Will Merchant gave Idaho a 1-0 lead in the second period. Merchant converted on a 2-on-1 rush with a back door one-timmer at 15:56.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

UNLV STOPS BRONCOS AGAIN: After the Rebels snapped Boise State's winning streak on Friday, they topped the Broncos 7-3 at Dona Larsen Park.

Redshirt senior Eliyah Flores led Boise State (27-7, 6-2), going 2 for 3 with a solo homer.

UNLV (26-6, 4-1) hit four homers to move into third place, knocking the Broncos into fourth.

"We are letting moments get too big for us," Boise State coach Justin Shults said. "For the second day in a row UNLV played good softball and we lost our composure in a couple of crucial situations."

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

HOMEDALE 13-9, MARSH VALLEY 2-5: The Trojans swept Marsh Valley in a nonleague doubleheader.

Dani Sitts went 3 for 4 with five RBI to lead Homedale in the opener. She also was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts.

Pitcher Olivia Asumendi had 11 strikeouts in seven innings in the second game.

MELBA 7-12, GRANGEVILLE 6-6: The Mustangs swept the Bulldogs in a nonleague doubleheader.

BASEBALL

NAMPA CHRISTIAN 16-10, GOODING 0-0: The Trojans (10-2) dominated the Senators in a nonleague doubleheader.

Landon Mills and Brayden Schaefer combined for a no-hitter in the opener. Nampa Christian scored 11 runs in the fourth.

In the second game, Landon Cheney went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double and three RBI to lead the Trojans.

PAYETTE 12, COLE VALLEY 2, 6 INNINGS: The Pirates scored five runs in the sixth to end the nonleague game early.

Three players had three RBI each.

Check out more stories from
Idaho Press
Idaho Press

621

Followers

853

Posts

47K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
621
Followers
853
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

https://www.idahopress.com

 https://www.idahopress.com

