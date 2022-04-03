ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Insane stat proves Hawks star Trae Young is criminally underrated

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is one of the best players in the NBA today, and it’s time to stop the disrespect on his name. When talking about the best young players in the NBA today, the name that often pops out in conversations are Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

5 best head coach options for LeBron-led Lakers if Frank Vogel is fired

In all likelihood, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the market for a new head coach this summer. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported what has been speculated for months: The Lakers are likely to part ways with Frank Vogel after the season. Vogel, who led Los Angeles to the 2019-20 NBA championship in the bubble, has one year left on his contract.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reaches new career low in Lakers’ loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are in do or die mode with the 2021-22 regular season wrapping up, but the team failed to get the job done on Sunday. With LeBron James sidelined for the clash against the Denver Nuggets, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were unable to lift the team to a much-needed win. The loss sees the Lakers drop to 31-47 on the year, and the 16 games below .500 the team currently sits at is the worst ever by a LeBron James-led team, per ESPN Stats and Info.
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Trae
fadeawayworld.net

2011 NBA Award Winners: Derrick Rose Shocked The World With The MVP Award, Dwight Howard Was The Defensive Player Of The Year

In 2011 Derrick Rose took the league by storm, guiding the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the league at 62-20. Rose earned the MVP Award but was stymied by LeBron James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami met Dallas in the NBA’s penultimate round as huge favorites but lost to the Mavericks as Dirk Nowitzki won his first and only Finals MVP trophy.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam’s epic stat line puts him between Chris Bosh, Vince Carter in Raptors history

Pascal Siakam cemented himself further in Toronto Raptors’ lore with another brilliant showing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Cameroonian forward exploded for 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Raptors shoot down the Hawks and secure their spot in the playoffs. In the process, he surpassed Chris Bosh for the second-most 30-10-5 games in team history as it is already his seventh of such stat line.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s insane Bulls record will make Michael Jordan proud

Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls still have something to cheer for after DeMar DeRozan had another big game. DeRozan did his best to lead the Bulls to the win, albeit to no avail. However, he can still hold his head high as he gave the home fans a treat with his 40-point explosion on top of three rebounds and six assists. In the process, he joins Michael Jordan as the only players to have at least 20 35-point games in a season.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals 1 major reason why Suns star Devin Booker should win MVP

For Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, the 2021-22 MVP is clearly Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. While Booker has been criminally overlooked for the award this season, Green emphasized that shouldn’t be the case. He also highlighted one major edge the Suns youngster has over other MVP candidates like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo: consistency.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to complete comeback, fall 118-108 to Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks were in Toronto this evening to take on the Raptors. With the season coming close to an end, both teams are looking to have some momentum through the week. The Raptors took home the 118-108 win in this one, securing a berth in the Playoffs as a Top-6 seed with the victory. The Hawks are now locked into the Play-In, officially.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Suns prediction and pick. This game is far more important for the Lakers than it is for the Suns. Los Angeles is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently in the tenth seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers pretty much need to run the table if they want to make the postseason. Making this game even more important is the fact that the Spurs are playing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, a game they could certainly lose. The Suns, on the other hand, don’t have much of anything on the line here. Phoenix has already clinched the first seed in the conference, but they would surely love to play spoiler to the same Lakers team they knocked out of the playoffs last season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy