Insane stat proves Hawks star Trae Young is criminally underrated

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Suns prediction and pick. This game is far more important for the Lakers than it is for the Suns. Los Angeles is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs, who are currently in the tenth seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers pretty much need to run the table if they want to make the postseason. Making this game even more important is the fact that the Spurs are playing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, a game they could certainly lose. The Suns, on the other hand, don’t have much of anything on the line here. Phoenix has already clinched the first seed in the conference, but they would surely love to play spoiler to the same Lakers team they knocked out of the playoffs last season.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO