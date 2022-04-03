ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Yanchoris leads Siena lacrosse triumph over Monmouth

By Siena College Athletics
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w806_0exrAWCT00

West Long Branch, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — Senior goalkeeper Christopher Yanchoris had himself a game for the highlight reel, making 21 saves and allowing just one goal as the Siena Men’s Lacrosse team topped the defending MAAC champion Monmouth Hawks by a 10-1 final score.

The win marks the first time since May 1, 2009 that Siena has held a team to just one goal, doing the same to the Providence Friars in the first round of the MAAC Tournament by a final score of 7-1.

Yanchoris also sets a new season-high in saves, as it marks the second 20-plus save game this season. Leading the way on the offense was seniors Luke Julien and Christian Watts , as the pair went for three points apiece. Watts finished with two goals and an assist, while Julien scored a goal and two assists. Jack Kiernan and Nick Casner each recorded two points apiece, with Casner scoring twice and Kiernan going for a goal and assist.

Max Brooks scored the lone goal for the Hawks, with David Cormack on the assist. Noah Lode made 17 saves in net for Monmouth in the loss.

Siena started strong, scoring four goals in the first quarter to jump out to an early 4-0 lead after the first frame. Casner led the charge, scoring both of his goals within the first 15 minutes. The Hawks struck with what would be their only goal of the game in the second quarter, as the Saints took a 6-1 lead into the half.

Monmouth held the Saints to just four shots in the third quarter, but still allowed another pair as Yanchoris had his best 15 minutes of the game making eight total saves to make it an 8-1 ballgame. The Saints put the icing on the cake in the fourth, as Julien and Cole Allen each tallied scores to seal a 5-0 run to end the game for the win.

The Hawks outshot the Saints 45-37 on the game, while also taking the edge in ground balls 32-30. However, the Saints created 16 Monmouth turnovers – including four failed clears.

The Saints return to action next Saturday, Apr. 9 at 12 p.m. from Hickey Field as the Green and Gold play host to the Manhattan Jaspers. The game will be the front end of a doubleheader with the Siena Women’s game at 3 p.m.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

22K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Brooks
NJ.com

Absegami over Oakcrest - Baseball recap

Vraj Sheth singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Absegami to a victory at home over Absegami, 9-4. John Leonetti and Aiden Zeck each hit a single and drove in two runs apiece while Andrew Baldino singled and drove in a run for Absegami (2-0), which held a 6-0 lead after three innings.
BASEBALL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena#Monmouth Hawks#The Siena Men S Lacrosse#Maac#Saints
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police on the scene of shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said Saturday afternoon they are on scene and investigating a report of shots fired on 5th Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. There have been no reported victims at this time. Troy Police advised the public to seek alternate routes...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DA: Man convicted after intoxicated fatal crash

According to Montgomery County DA Lorraine Diamond, an Amsterdam man was convicted for vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Amsterdam. Larry Valencia was convicted after he crashed into another vehicle while he was intoxicated killing the other driver.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested during traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges during a traffic stop in Catskill. New York State Police said Angelo Salvatore, 38, of Catskill, and Michael Scalice, 35, of Red Hook, were arrested on April 4. On Monday around 2:45 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on West Bridge […]
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy