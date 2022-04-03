Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will pass through the Central Savannah River Area Saturday bringing a chance for a few showers through midday and windy conditions for the afternoon into Saturday evening. The greatest chance of rain will be south of I-20 in places like Louisville, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Barnwell, Bamberg, and Allendale. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming west at 15 to 20 in the afternoon with gusts near 25 mph.

