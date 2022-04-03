Prep Baseball Roundup: Beckley, Greenbrier East, Nicholas County, Midland Trail and Westside amongst Saturday winners

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Spring Mills 5, Greenbrier East 3

Greenbrier East 5, Spring Mills 4

Fairlea – Greenbrier East split a doubleheader with Spring Mills Saturday in Fairlea, rallying form one heartbreaking loss to return the favor.

After Spring Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh of the first game to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead, the Spartans answered back in the second game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 5-4 win.

East improves to 3-6 and will tartlet o Beckley on Monday.

Beckley 14, Greater Beckley 0

Danny Dickenson collected two hits, driving in four runs as Beckley defeated Greater Beckley 14-0 in five innings Saturday in Beckley.

One of Dickenson’s hits came via a home run while teammate Blake Stratton added his own long ball.

Three different Flying Eagles saw time on the mound, combining to no-hit the crusaders.

Beckley will will host rival Greenbrier East on Monday which will also be Hall of Fame night for the Flying Eagles.

Former coaches Stan Fansler and Marks Daniels as well as players Chris Vaught, Michael Maiolo and Hunter Fansler will be the newest inductees.

Westside 20, Montcalm 1

Bradshaw – Westside scored 10 runs in the first inning Saturday, cruising to a 20-1 win over Montcalm at River View High School.

Isaac Price was lights out on the mound for the Renegades, scattering two hits and striking out 14 batters.

Kaiden Vance matched his effort at the plate, driving in four runs while Alex Brunty drove in three.

The Renegades will travel to Midland Trail on Tuesday.

Midland Trail 11, Webster County 1

Midland Trail pounded out 17 hits, scoring 11 runs to beta Webster County Saturday in Hico.

Griffin Boggs led the way for the Patriots with three hits, driving in two runs while Larry Bigham drove in three runs on two hits.

Trail improves to 4-4 and will host Westside on Tuesday.

Nicholas County 14, Liberty 3

Summersville – Grayson Kesterson and Alex Pritt collected three hits each and JP Girod drove in four runs as Nicholas County defeated Liberty 14-3 in five innings Saturday in Summersville.

Andrew Pettrey led Liberty with two hits in the loss.

Epling Wooden Bat League

Beckley 14, Shady Spring 10