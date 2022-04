Noah Jeffrey Blessing, 18, of Newville passed away Thursday March 24, 2022. He was born July 21, 2003 a son of Jack E. and Stacey D. Kidd Blessing. Noah was a graduate of Big Spring High School Class of 2021, where he was an active member of the Choir, Drama Club having acted in many musicals, and plays. He was a member of the Literature Honor Society, and had published a Historical Fiction book.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO