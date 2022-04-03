ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Witnesses say axe attack in Richardson stemmed from business feud at local coffee shop

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RICHARDS, Texas — Chaos unfolded outside a coffee shop in Richardson on Friday night as three men got into a fight -- and one of them had an axe. Police said they responded to the fight around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of West Campbell Road, near the University of...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 3

Related
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Richardson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richardson, TX
City
Richards, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Dallas PD: Following fatal southern Dallas concert shooting, off-duty officers cannot work permit-less events

DALLAS — Dallas police are working two investigations involving a concert where 16 people were shot, including a 26-year-old man was killed. The first investigation involves the criminal case into who committed the shooting and who should be held responsible for the concert getting out of control. There is also an internal review into why a sergeant and six other Dallas police officers were working the event.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Feud#The University Of Texas
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Chandler man killed in crash 'was one in a million'

Sabrina Reynolds believes she could “search a million lifetimes” and never again find someone like her husband, Emanuel. Emanuel Reynolds, 43, was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was ejected from his motorcycle while traveling eastbound on FM 317 when a car traveling westbound turned left, failing to yield the right-of-way. He was transported to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
CHANDLER, TX
CBS DFW

Man Charged With Murder After Rowlett Gas Station Shooting Victim Dies

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a Rowlett gas station shooting was charged with murder after the victim died yesterday, a source told CBS 11. On Wednesday, March 30, police were called to a shooting at the Valero gas station at Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive. Officers said the victim was shot several times around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, April 1, they succumbed to their injuries. So far, police have not named the victim. Police quickly identified the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the victim’s passing. A source told CBS 11 that a man charged with murder in Rowlett named Nevan Tyson Lydens was the suspect in the shooting, but police have not officially released his identity so far. Nevan Tyson Lydens has been charged with murder. (credit: Rockwall County Jail) Lydens is being held at the Rockwall County Jail on $1 million bond.
ROWLETT, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
40K+
Followers
326
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy