Chapel Hill, NC

10 injured as UNC fans flood Franklin St. after Final Four win

By Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton, Lillian Donahue
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 35

