Alert: North Carolina beats rival Duke in Final Four, ending coach Mike Krzyzewski's career and setting up title game vs Kansas

 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina...

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Huron Daily Tribune

Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women's hoops coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard's women's basketball program is set to begin a new era. On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record

It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
