Alert: North Carolina beats rival Duke in Final Four, ending coach Mike Krzyzewski's career and setting up title game vs Kansas

North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
It looks like we’ll be in for a fun second half at the NCAA Tournament women’s national title game on Sunday night. South Carolina, the No. 1 team all season, ran out to a big lead against UConn, though the Huskies have stormed back. It’s Gamecocks 35, Huskies...
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
Kansas captured its fourth national championship in program history via a thrilling 72-69 triumph over North Carolina Monday night in New Orleans. For Jayhawk fans, this not-so-simple fact is all that matters at the present moment and all that will matter in the immediate days and weeks ahead. That’s good. That’s the way it should be.
The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
One of the best players from this year’s NCAA Tournament is going to be playing elsewhere next season. Doug Edert has told On3Sports that he will be transferring from Saint Peter’s after it had its magical Cinderella run during the tournament. He became a fan favorite throughout that...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard's women's basketball program is set to begin a new era. On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Carrie Moore as head coach, making her just the second person to hold that post in the past four decades. She replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament.
It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
