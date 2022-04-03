ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Paul Wears Pikachu Card Valued at $2.5M as Part of WrestleMania 38 Outfit

By Adam Wells
Never one for modesty, Logan Paul showed off his wealth in a unique way during his ring entrance at WrestleMania 38. While walking down the aisle for his tag match with The Miz, Paul was wearing a version of the Pikachu Illustrator card that has been valued at approximately $2.5 million...

